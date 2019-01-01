Rehab strangers helped Sharon Osbourne realise suicide is not painless

Sharon Osbourne has pledged never to contemplate suicide again after meeting two girls in therapy whose mothers had ended their own lives.

The TV personality has been open about her battles with depression and suicide in recent months, and during a candid chat on U.K. show Loose Women on Thursday (23May19), she revealed she would have died a few years ago had husband Ozzy Osbourne not found her and taken her to the hospital.

"Three years ago, I had a very bad time in my life and I just thought, 'I'm gonna bail, I can't take it anymore...,'" she said. "My husband found me..."

Sharon admits her kids were "terribly cross" with her, and "heartbroken" and "frightened", but it took two strangers in treatment to help Osbourne understand how suicide impacts everyone you leave behind.

"There were two girls, whose mothers had committed suicide... and the damage that was left for them...," she explained. "I would never do it again."

Sharon also talked about her two-decade battle with depression, stating, "I've been on anti-depressants... for 23 years, and different medications... and it's, like, I can't live without medication...

"I won't get out of bed, I don't wanna talk to anyone. I can stay in bed, like, three days. I don't wash, don't do anything. It's like, 'Stop the world, I wanna get off.'"

Meanwhile, Sara Gilbert, Sharon's The Talk co-host in America, heaped praise on her pal for speaking out.

"We were here when she was going through it and it was obviously such a difficult time for her and I've seen her struggle with when to share it... and I think it's so brave and it's so awesome...," she said on Thursday's show. "We go so dark and we can make it out. We love you Sharon."