Kylie Jenner addresses Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal for first time

Kylie Jenner has addressed her best friend Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal for the first time in a trailer for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Back in February, it was revealed that 21-year-old Jordyn hooked up with basketball player Tristan Thompson at a house party, at the same time the sportsman was dating Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian. The pair, who had already weathered one cheating scandal, also share 13-month-old daughter True.

The cheating scandal led to Jordyn, who was living in Kylie's guesthouse, being cut off from the Jenner/Kardashian family, with the fallout documented in the family's reality show.

As Kylie's mother Kris Jenner spoke to her about Jordyn's betrayal, the momager reflected: "For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce."

"She f**ked up," Kylie replied.

The make-up maven also made sure her loyalty for Khloe was clear as she rallied beside her sibling. As they ate breakfast together, Kylie told her: "Just know I love you."

However, the stress of the situation became harder to deal with as it progressed, with Kylie breaking down in tears as she spoke to Kim Kardashian about Khloe, saying: "The look in her eye - She's just really going through it."

Jordyn moved out of Kylie's house a couple of weeks ago, with the mother-of-one admitting her friend's actions had had a big impact on her and her family's life.

"I'm not just a TV show," Kylie exclaimed in a voiceover later in the trailer. "Like, this is my life."

Khloe split from Tristan shortly after the cheating allegations emerged.