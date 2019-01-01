George Clooney concerned about children's safety amid wife's ISIS battle

George Clooney is concerned about his children's safety amid wife Amal's battle with terrorist organisation ISIS.

The Ocean's Eleven star shares 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella with his human rights attorney spouse, who recently brought a case against ISIS in French court.

And while George remains proud of his other half for fighting the good fight, he has revealed that her job means they often worry about the twins becoming "targets".

"We have real security issues on a daily basis," he said during a chat on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. "We don't want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention."

Admitting the concern affects the family on a daily basis, George added: "(I've got) a pretty good life. I have a beautiful wife and two beautiful kids. (But) there are things you miss. I miss being able to walk with our kids in Central Park."

During an interview on U.S. morning show Today recently, George gushed that his "fun and smart" tots are following their mother in the intelligence department, because they can recite the alphabet in more than one language.

"I mean, they already can... do all their ABCs in Italian and in English, and I can't do that in English!" he quipped.

George also praised Amal and the way she juggles her groundbreaking work in the human rights field with her responsibilities as a wife and mother.

"She's doing all that (taking on big human rights cases), and she's also an incredible mum, like, an incredible mum - and a pretty great wife too," he smiled. "So I feel like I hit the jackpot."

The couple wed in 2014.