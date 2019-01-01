Will Smith blasts son Jaden for showing up late to Aladdin premiere

Will Smith has called out his son Jaden on social media for turning up late to the premiere of Disney's live-action adaptation of the 1992 animated classic Aladdin.

Will, who plays the role of Genie in director Guy Ritchie's flick, hit the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday, alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 40, and kids Trey, 26 and Willow, 18.

Noticeably absent from the lineup was 20-year-old Jaden, and in an Instagram post on Thursday, the rapper shared a personal video from the evening, taken in a backstreet alleyway, in which he called out the youngster for his poor timekeeping.

"We were on the red carpet waiting for him as a family (at 6pm). We're in a freaking alley behind the theatre, this is not a time for a family photo!" said Will, speaking directly into the camera. "We had the best photographers in the world waiting for us on the red carpet!"

Jaden was quick to interrupt the 50-year-old, insisting: "It was 6:00. I was here at 6:15!"

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star provided timestamped proof of his son's tardiness, and snapped back: "You were not!"

In the caption of the post, however, Will made light of the situation, writing: "Hey Elon Musk, can you make Bigger Clocks in the next Tesla so @c.syresmith (Jaden's Instagram handle) can be on time for my next premiere?"

Although the family didn't manage a group snap from the red carpet, they made up for it by gathering for an impromptu photo session on a back alley staircase, which Will shared online after the event.

Aladdin made its theatrical debut on Wednesday.