Kourtney Kardashian would be 'very happy' to walk away from the spotlight

Kourtney Kardashian often considers moving away and living her life out of the public eye.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reflected on her fame during an interview for Paper magazine, and admitted she'd have no qualms about stepping out of the spotlight.

"I would be very happy," the 40-year-old confessed. "I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away. No one will ever see me again."

Kourtney went on to share that she's not settled on a destination as yet, but has several ideas in mind.

"I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came,'" she shared. "We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas."

She also confessed she "didn't really think about" the immediate fame the reality show would bring when it debuted on E! in 2007, and remembers being shocked at the overwhelming response to the series.

"I never thought it was going to become this thing, but everything just happened so quickly from when we shot the sizzle reel or whatever," the mother-of-three reflected. "It got green-lit straight away."

While the star's siblings embarked on a number of business ventures off the back of the show's popularity, Kourtney, who recently launched her new digital lifestyle platform Poosh, admitted she's glad she held off committing to the project until she felt the time was right for her.

"I'm happy that I didn't let them push me into what was the right timing for them. Maybe a couple years back, I almost started a couple different things because I felt like everyone was pushing me," the TV personality said. "I feel like this is my thing. And I'm happy."