Sophie Turner: 'I wish I'd had the university experience'

Sophie Turner often wonders how her life would have played out if she hadn't joined the Game of Thrones cast aged 13.

The star played Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series for its full eight-season run from 2011 to 2019, and tells U.K. chat show host Graham Norton that she often imagines how different things would be if she had not secured the gig.

"I wish I'd had the university experience. I wish I could have gone out and drunk a lot and thrown up in the middle of a club without it being photographed!" she quipped. "But, I am happy with my Game of Thrones experience. I don't think I missed out on too much."

The 23-year-old went on to reflect on her experience working on the show at such a young age, and revealed that the older cast members were incredibly supportive as she got to grips with filming.

"They were very protective," the English actress admitted. "There was one moment before a scene where Peter (Dinklage) and Conleth (Hill) were talking amongst themselves and they were swearing, and Peter was like, 'Don't swear in front of Sophie. She's 14, you can't swear.' And then they called 'action' and the first words of the scene were a string of obscenities and expletives! It was all very strange."

The final episode of the series aired earlier this month, and the star confessed she felt a sense of relief that she could speak about the finale after plot details were kept tightly under wraps for so long.

"It's nice to be able to tell all," she enthused. "I've been keeping in spoilers for so many years and I can finally say goodbye to them."

Sophie appeared on the chat show alongside her X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender as well as her husband Joe Jonas' ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The episode airs on Friday.