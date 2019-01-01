Adam Levine leaving The Voice U.S. after 16 seasons

Adam Levine is moving on from The Voice U.S. after judging the show for 16 seasons.

The Maroon 5 frontman penned an emotional essay announcing his departure on Friday (24May19), explaining he had recently come to the conclusion it was time to leave the TV singing talent show.

"About 8 years ago, (producer) Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage," Adam recalled in a post on his Facebook page. "First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself 'theres (sic) some magic here. Something is definitely happening.'

"It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever."

The Girls Like You hitmaker went on to praise the cast, crew and talent, as well as his fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton for the years of friendship they formed on the programme.

"BLAKE F**KIN’ SHELTON," Adam continued. "I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life."

The country star responded by admitting he hasn't quit processed Adam leaving yet.

"Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore," Blake wrote on his Twitter account shortly after the news of his pal's exit broke. "After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."

Adam led three singers to the grand prize during his time on the show. The 16th season of The Voice, which wrapped this month and also features coaches Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Bebe Rexha, was Levine's last.