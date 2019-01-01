Jennifer Aniston: ‘Working on Murder Mystery was like a vacation!’

Jennifer Aniston has compared filming Murder Mystery to going on a “summer vacation”.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, the upcoming mystery-comedy follows New York City police officer Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and his wife Audrey, as played by Jennifer, as they embark on an adventure to Europe, only for the couple to become caught up in the murder of a wealthy man on a superyacht.

Murder Mystery sees the actress reunite with Adam, who she previously appeared opposite in 2011’s Just Go with It, and Jennifer has now shared that she had a ball of a time shooting in Italy.

“Yes, it was a reteaming. I’ve known Mr. Sandler for 30 years. We were in Italy for the summer, so that sucked,” she joked to her pal Tig Notaro in an interview for U.S. Harper’s Bazaar. “Adam, of course, always takes care of absolutely every single person, so all the families were visiting and staying in Lake Como and renting hotels and having just a wonderful little summer vacation while we got to go to work every day in these beautiful surroundings.”

Jennifer went on to explain that although she had never made a murder mystery film before, she is a big fan of the genre.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching them myself. I love Agatha Christie and all those old-school classics,” the 50-year-old smiled.

And while Jennifer gushed over Adam in the chat, the 52-year-old comedy star returned the compliments during a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Every time I’m with Jennifer something great happens because everybody loves Jennifer and I tend to stay at home and do nothing,” he laughed. “My wife (Jackie Sandler) is so much going, ‘Why didn’t I marry Aniston? Why am I stuck with you?’ Even in Italy she’s like, ‘I’m telling you we gotta leave the room, man.'”

Murder Mystery, which also features Luke Evans and Gemma Arterton, is due to hit screens in June.