John Travolta can't contain his pride when watching daughter Ella work

John Travolta struggles to contain his pride for his daughter Ella when he's watching her act.

The 65-year-old actor appeared alongside his daughter on U.S. show The Talk as the pair promoted their thriller The Poison Rose, with John admitting he's overcome with love as he watches the 19-year-old actress at work.

"I am ridiculous. I'm behind the camera mouthing every word she says, doing her moves," John admitted. "My wife, Kelly (Preston), gets hysterical watching me watch her, because I just want it to go great."

The movie contained one particularly difficult scene for Ella, but John added that his daughter maintained her poise throughout the filming of it.

"Poor Ella, she hadn't acted since the film with Robin (Williams), and they gave her the most complicated scene," John explained, referencing the 2009 film, Old Dogs.

"Four in the morning, she had to cry, hold a gun, consider all sorts of things, and she nailed it. And the crew gave her a big applause because you wouldn't give it to anyone to do at that time. But I said, 'Well, she's on her own. She's got to deliver.' And she did," he gushed.

While some children might get nervous with their parents watching them work, Ella confessed it was a relief that her father was on set.

"It actually helped so much knowing that he was there," she shared "He would come up in between scenes... and then I would know that I had him behind the monitor, just watching, making sure it was good."

And as father to Ella and eight-year-old Benjamin, John is determined to stay hip.

"I mean at home, we will put on music and dance. At New Year's, for hours, we were all dancing, and just to all sorts of music. So, it's really fun," Ella laughed. "He's more teaching us the moves. When, like, the floss first came out, he was like, 'Look at this video.' And we were like, 'Oh wow.' So he sort of introduced us to that. So he's on top of everything more than we are."

"You have to stay current," John quipped.