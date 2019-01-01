Sacha Baron Cohen hunted down by Secret Service officers at failed Ben Carson interview

Sacha Baron Cohen was forced to flee from Secret Service officers who caught on to his fake character as he attempted to interview Ben Carson.

The comedian scheduled a meeting with the U.S. secretary of housing and urban development at the Mandarin Hotel in Washington D.C. and planned to conduct a Q&A with the politician as his wild onscreen persona OMGWhizzBoyOMG.

But Secret Service officials on site protecting Carson weren't fooled by the star in his getup as the Finnish YouTuber who is obsessed with children's Shopkin collectibles.

“(My bodyguard says), 'The Secret Service know you’re here, and that something’s up, they don’t know what it is, whether it’s an attack or something’s going on, and they’re looking for you,'" he recalled to Screen Actors Guild members attending a private event, according to Page Six.

Sacha was quickly hunted down by federal enforcement officers who suspected he wasn't who he said he was, forcing him to find hiding places throughout the building.

"Some of the Secret Service were dressed as housekeepers and room service guys — we actually have behind-the-scene footage of Secret Service workers coming and listening through the door," he recounted.

His personal security guard managed to make an escape for him in a "getaway car" at the front of the building.

“I manage to get to the car, and we were followed by a police car for about five minutes and they didn’t pull us over so I managed to get away with that," he marvelled.