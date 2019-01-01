O’Shea Jackson Jr.: 'Growing up with a famous father is a gift and a curse'

O’Shea Jackson Jr. has described growing up with his famous father Ice Cube "a gift and a curse".

The 28-year-old shot to fame playing the iconic rapper in the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton, for which he won rave reviews.

However, O’Shea has now shared his disappointment over the way in which people have a bad first impression of him due to his dad’s links to rap.

“Growing up with a famous father is both a gift and a curse, because there are certain people who instead of seeing me as an individual, will see me as a rapper’s son and expect me to come to sets with a posse nine deep and show up late,” he told WWD. "And I’ve always shown that I’m an utmost professional, showing up to my call time an hour early, making sure that I speak to everybody on set, anybody who’s engaging with me.”

Accordingly, O'Shea is determined to change people's perceptions of him by blowing their expectations out of the water.

“I just have to prove myself and prove to them that their first thought about me is wrong, and they should at least give me a chance first. It brings me my focus knowing that this B.S. is around me. A great weapon is to under promise, overdeliver,” the actor commented.

While O’Shea is reluctant to be known simply because of his father, he did also reveal that the pair are working on a new movie, in which they'll both feature.

“He’s been dying to do something with me. Now, it’s about time,” he said of the forthcoming comedy, which was written by his dad. “I can tell you the title, and you’ll probably get (the premise) from the title. It’s called Rocky Mountain High.”