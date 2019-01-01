Sebastian Stan happy with Avengers: Endgame finale

Sebastian Stan is satisfied at the way in which Chris Evans stepped down from playing Captain America in Avengers: Endgame.

Many Marvel fans expected all-American superhero Steve Rogers to pass his iconic red, white and blue shield on to Stan's character, James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes, in the third Avengers instalment.

However, the mantle was instead given to Sam Wilson/Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie - making him the first black Captain America.

Despite missing out on the prestigious title, Stan has now argued that it was an understandable decision made by the directors, Anthony and Joe Russo.

"I'm happy with (the ending of Endgame)," the actor told Digital Spy at MCM Comic-Con in London. "I think it makes a lot of sense. It's very different than the comic book. I really love the enthusiasm that some people felt in terms of propagating why didn't (Bucky) get the shield.

"But it just doesn't make sense for him to get the shield. In a way for me, Steve not giving him the shield is his way of setting him free," the 36-year-old explained.

"And setting himself free, both of these guys are forever in a way tied to this duty and carrying this mantle that they both are free to some extent now."

In the comic books, Steve Rogers dies and Bucky takes on the role of Captain America, but Stan believes his character has been through too much to be trusted - especially after his stint as the villain in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014.

"Sam is a must more trustworthy character. I don't know how much we've really seen of Bucky’s mental evolution so far to really trust him with that responsibility. So I think for me it made a lot of sense," he mused.