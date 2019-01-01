Beanie Feldstein praises Olivia Wilde's 'honest' approach to filmmaking

Beanie Feldstein has praised Olivia Wilde's "fresh and honest" take on directing.

In new film Booksmart, the Lady Bird actress plays Molly, with Kaitlyn Dever taking on the part of her friend Amy.

The plot focuses on how the girls set out to finally break the rules and party on their last day of high school classes, and Beanie has lauded first-time feature filmmaker Olivia on her approach to her cast and the material.

"She never pushed anyone into this certain idea of what she had for a scene or a moment - she let everyone's natural energy come to the table," she said in an interview with WWD. "And then she just celebrated it."

Beanie went on to explain how pleased she is with the way in which Booksmart defies convention by giving women the opportunity to be the "comedic part" of the story.

She also enjoyed developing her character, and even sees some aspects of her own personality onscreen.

"(Molly) is sort of like Paris Geller (from Gilmore Girls) meets Lisa Simpson (from The Simpsons) with a little bit of Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality. I liked the idea of showing that a girl can be silly and loose with her friends and also be really intense and kind of biting at school," the 25-year-old smiled.

Previously, Olivia shared in an interview with U.S. breakfast show Today that she had Beanie and Kaitlyn live together for the duration of the production, so they really connected onscreen.

"It was necessary because they're supposed to be playing best friends for 10 years and I needed that kind of layered friendship that's deep. You know, (like) you've watched someone grow up," she explained. "So, they lived together all through pre-production and production."

Booksmart, also featuring Billie Lourd, Lisa Kudrow and Olivia's partner Jason Sudeikis, is now showing in U.S. cinemas.