Stan Lee's former business manager arrested

Comic book icon Stan Lee's former business manager has been arrested on elder abuse charges.



Keya Morgan was taken into custody by Los Angeles Police Department Commercial Crimes detectives in Arizona on Saturday (25May19).



He has been accused of embezzling or misappropriating almost $5 million (£3.9 million), according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last year (18).



LAPD detectives launched an elder abuse investigation eight months before Lee died in November, according to Deadline sources.



Morgan was charged earlier this month (May19) and is now facing one felony count of false imprisonment of an elder adult and three felony counts of grand theft from an elder or dependent adult.



The false imprisonment charge is linked to allegations Morgan moved Lee to an isolated location away from his friends and family towards the end of his life.



"Morgan removed Lee from his Hollywood Hills residence to a secured Beverly Hills condominium during the late night hours of June 8, 2018," an LAPD statement reads. "Morgan was using this tactic to further deceive Lee into believing he was in danger and needed to be moved from his home to a more secured condominium where Morgan had more control over Lee."



Morgan’s attorney, Alex Kessel, insists his client never abused or took advantage of Lee.



Morgan will be extradited to Los Angeles to face the charges. His bail has been set at $300,000 (£236,000).