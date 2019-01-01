Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with Celine Dion date night

Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a Celine Dion date in Las Vegas on Saturday night (25May19).

A day after the couple celebrated the fifth anniversary of their wedding in Italy, the rapper whisked his wife off to Sin City to see Celine perform.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared several clips from the concert on Instagram, including footage of herself singing along to the headliner's It's All Coming Back to Me Now.

"He surprised me with a date in Vegas with @celinedion," she wrote.

Kim also posted snaps of the couple meeting Celine after the show, tweeting: "Date night in Vegas w/ @celinedion My heart will go on."

Kanye wasn't the only star marking an anniversary with a very special meet-and-greet date night on Saturday - Nick Jonas treated his wife Priyanka Chopra to a get-together with her pop idol Mariah Carey in London.

Nick was unable to join the actress for the anniversary of their first date, so instead he offered up tickets to Mariah's gig in the city and arranged for Priyanka to meet the hitmaker backstage.

Priyanka was thrilled and called Nick "the best husband ever..." as part of a caption underneath a shot of herself with Mariah she posted on Instagram.

"So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show...," she added. "you will always be my baby Nick Jonas. Happy one year love!"