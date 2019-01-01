Jared Harris over the moon to be working with Matt Smith on Morbius

Jared Harris couldn't wait to reunite with his The Crown co-star Matt Smith on the set of Morbius.

Jared Leto is taking on the lead in the new Spider-Man spin-off, with Smith set to play villain Loxias Crown. Harris is also part of Daniel Espinosa's cast, though he's keeping tight-lipped on his actual role.

"I knew that I would get to work with Matt again, so I was excited about that," he told Collider when asked what drew him to the project. "We've become friends. We became friends on The Crown, and we stayed in touch, so that seemed like it would be fun. And then, I'm a fan of those movies. I grew up reading comic books, so I enjoy watching those films, and it seemed like it would be fun to be a part of it. I can't say too much about it because, as you know, they are extremely strict about keeping a lid on everything, even naming the characters' names."

Morbius, a scientist who becomes a bloodthirsty vampire, was first introduced in 1971 for The Amazing Spider-Man Marvel comic book series.

Talking about his own comic habits, Harris, son of late screen legend Richard Harris, said he had "stacks and stacks" as a youngster.

"Back in the day, certainly when we would be on holiday, there was no television. VHS hadn't been invented yet. You had to entertain yourselves, and when you were a kid who was nine years old, you read and re-read comics," the 57-year-old recalled. "That was one of the ways you did it. You played games and cards, and you swam, and you kicked the ball around, but there were times when the adults wanted their own time. They didn't want to talk to you or play with you, so you'd just go off and entertain yourself, and you'd re-read your stack of comics."

Morbius hits cinemas in July 2020.