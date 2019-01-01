Giancarlo Esposito completed new season of Better Call Saul with a broken ankle

Actor Giancarlo Esposito has thanked the cast and crew of hit drama Better Call Saul for helping him complete the fourth season of the show with a broken ankle.

The actor reveals everyone on the set went out of their way to hide his injury during production and make him as comfortable as possible.

"I have to be very grateful and thankful to the family of Better Call Saul for their support and their love," Esposito tells The Hollywood Reporter. "We were four episodes to the end. I came back and did everything with my knee bent behind me on a box. I would rotate my body on the box to be able to make it look like I just stepped into the shot."

Esposito, who portrays drug kingpin Gus Fring on the show, was reassured by creator Vince Gilligan that viewers would never suspect he was struggling behind the scenes.

"Vince was like, 'Oh my gosh, it looks great. No one ever will know.' So I was happy to be supported in that way," he adds.

The Emmy nominee recalls the biggest difficulty was ignoring the pain and focusing on his tough, no-nonsense character.

"The problem for me was to be able to heal enough to not be thinking about my ankle and be thinking about what the scene is about," he explains. "For me, that's the all-important thing. I get on the set, I'm very, very focused. I like to think about what is Gus thinking now and what is his next move."