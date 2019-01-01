Blythe Danner would rather watch TV than date

Actress Blythe Danner swore off romance when she realised she'd rather relax in front of the TV than get to know potential new suitors on a date.

The Meet the Parents star has been single since losing her husband of 33 years, Bruce Paltrow, in 2002, and despite her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow's best efforts to encourage her mum to get back on the dating scene, Blythe is convinced few men would match up to the late director.

"I would date usually lovely gentlemen, a couple (of them), but I thought, 'Oh, I'd rather be home watching television!'" the 76 year old confessed on U.S. breakfast show Today.

"Isn't that awful?" Blythe continued. "(It's because) Bruce was a character, he was constantly laughing all the time, and Gwyneth says, 'You can't expect to find Daddy again!'"

The screen veteran insists finding love again really isn't on her agenda - because she's perfectly happy spending all her spare time with her four grandkids.

"I'm very happy. I've got my little grandchildren around the corner, on both coasts," she said of splitting her time between Los Angeles and New York. "I have my two sets, so I'm content."

Gwyneth, who is based in Los Angeles, has two children from her first marriage to Chris Martin, while her younger brother, filmmaker Jake Paltrow, also shares two kids with his photographer wife, Taryn Simon.