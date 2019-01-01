NEWS Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcome baby girl Newsdesk Share with :







Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have welcomed their first child together.



The House of Cards actress gave birth to a daughter earlier this month but waited until America's Memorial Day holiday to break the news.



"We had a baby a couple weeks ago... Here are her feet," Kate wrote under an Instagram photo of her newborn's toes.



Neither Kate nor Jamie have shared any further details about their baby girl, such as her name or birthday.

The Fantastic Four co-stars began dating in late 2015 and exchanged vows in 2017. Jamie, 33, also has a five-year-old son from his marriage to Evan Rachel Wood.



The happy couple confirmed the pregnancy rumours in February, when the 36-year-old uploaded a picture of the pair on Instagram from Elton John's annual Oscars party.



"Went on a date with our bun in the oven," she captioned the sweet snap.



Kate has kept a low profile throughout her pregnancy, though she and her husband did hold a bash at their Los Angeles home in April. And judging by the all-pink party decor, it appeared that the couple confirmed to guests they were expecting a girl.



"Kate seemed very excited about her baby shower," a source told People.com. "Jamie was around, as well, for the celebration at their house.



"Everything was pink! There were gorgeous pink flower decorations, the treats were pink, and Kate also had her hair up in a bun with a pink ribbon tied around it. Guests even brought gifts wrapped in pink."



Among those in attendance were Kate's sister Rooney Mara and her boyfriend, Joaquin Phoenix.