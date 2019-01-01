Millie Bobby Brown inspired Godzilla character before her official casting

Millie Bobby Brown was a natural fit for the new Godzilla movie, King of the Monsters, because writer/director Michael Dougherty used her face as the model for studio previews before he offered her the part.

The filmmaker spotted the young star in hit Netflix show Stranger Things and sketched her as Godzilla character Madison Russell.

And when it came time to casting the film, he thought he might as well approach the 15-year-old to see if she'd be interested in starring in his monster movie.

“Millie’s great. She was still... Season 2 of Stranger Things had just been shot,” Michael told Screen Rant. “Not even aired yet. I was a huge fan of the show and my pre-viz animators and I used her face as reference, as a model for the pre-viz for the movie before we ever cast her. We got so used to seeing her face that we just kind of said, ‘Well, why don’t we make her the offer?’ And we had a breakfast here at The London, years ago, and we actually spent more time talking about our mutual love of animals and pet reptiles and just a love of nature that I think she clicked with the themes of the film."

Millie features alongside Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Sally Hawkins in the latest instalment of the Godzilla franchise, which follows on from 2014’s Godzilla.

The film hits cinemas from 29 May.