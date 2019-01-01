Elle Fanning: 'I learned so much about movies as Cannes juror'

Elle Fanning had a hard time leaving the Cannes Film Festival after becoming the youngest person ever to sit on the competition jury.

The 21-year-old loved picking the winners alongside directors like Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Pawel Pawlikowski, among others, and after reflecting on her time at the annual festival, Elle admits she feels her life has been transformed and her movie knowledge boosted.

"I didn’t know how I would come out of this experience," she said at Saturday's closing ceremony. "I do feel like I see films in a different way. I learned so much. I will never forget these 10 days. I don’t want it to be over."

The Maleficent star's jury service ended with the presentation of this year's Palme d'Or, which was handed to South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho for his movie Parasite.

Panel chairman Alejandro was quick to heap praise on his Cannes colleague, insisting Elle was a "gift" to have around.

"Elle is an old soul in a way. She has been doing films forever. But to have the fresh ideas, it really grounded us. We saw it through her young eyes. We learned a lot from her too,” he enthused.

Elle also made headlines at the 2019 festival after passing out at the Chopard Trophee dinner on 20 May. She and her older sister Dakota were escorted out of the party and Elle later took to social media to assure fans she was OK. The young star, who made a splash with her fashion choices during the festival's run, suggested she fainted because her Prada dress was too tight.