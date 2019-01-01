Amber Rose suffering from severe morning sickness

Pregnant Amber Rose is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a type of severe morning sickness.

Last month, it was reported the 35-year-old was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, for a few days, and was forced to get intravenous (IV) treatments because she was constantly vomiting and losing weight during her pregnancy with her second child.

In an Instagram video on Monday, the star confirmed she was suffering from the debilitating illness.

"For people who don't know what it is, it's basically extreme nausea, vomiting and dehydration," she said. "I can eat a little bit more now, cause I'm in my second trimester, but not much, and I pretty much sleep all day. I wanna be out, I wanna be cute, I wanna show off my belly, I just can't get off this couch. Like, I'm tired and I just wanna barf all day."

Amber suffered from the same condition when she was pregnant with her first child, six-year-old Sebastian, who she shares with rapper Wiz Khalifa, but is dealing with it better this time round and wants to do more to "document" her pregnancy.

While the star candidly admitted her experience is "just not fun", she went on to champion women going through similar experiences.

"To all the women out there who just pop out babies like it's nothing, God bless you guys, because, oh my God, it's a lot," Amber shared. "But all in all, babies are a blessing, and God bless women, man. We are resilient, we get through it. You know, it's really, really hard being pregnant."

The TV and radio personality, who also dated 21 Savage and Kanye West, announced she and Def Jam music executive Alexander Edwards were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post early last month.

"AE and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!" she captioned a sweet shot of herself getting a sonogram at a doctor's office. "P.S. Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!"