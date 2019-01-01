James Corden bringing back Gavin & Stacey for Christmas special

James Corden is bringing back his beloved BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey for a Christmas special.

The Late Late Show with James Corden host announced he and co-creator Ruth Jones had been working on a new episode on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while," he wrote alongside a snap of the closed script. "We're excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day."

The show began in 2007 and aired for three series, before it wrapped up with a New Year's Day special episode in 2010. In a joint statement issued by the BBC, its two creators revealed the new episode will explore what characters' lives are after a decade away.

"Over the last 10 years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like," they said. "And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special."

The original cast, including Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman are also returning, and Ruth and James went on to share their excitement ahead of the reunion.

"We're so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas," they gushed. "Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen."

During its original run, the show won a BAFTA Audience Award and was adapted for U.S. TV as the sitcom Us & Them.

The new episode will air on BBC One as part of the channel's Christmas Day schedule.