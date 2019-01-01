Behati Prinsloo: 'Adam Levine wants five kids'

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo's husband Adam Levine has plans for a big family - but she's not so keen.

The Victoria's Secret Angel made the revelation during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, and admitted she's having to compromise with the Maroon 5 frontman over the number of children they want.

"He wants five and I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe like three or four will be good," the 31-year-old shared. "I'm backing (up) just by one. Adam can't have everything - I'm carrying them, you know!"

The couple married after two years of dating in 2014, and share two daughters together - Dusty, two, and 15-month-old Gio. During the chat with Ellen, the beauty also revealed that it was the television personality who suggested the name to the couple.

"Adam brought it to me pretty early on in my pregnancy, and he was like, 'Ellen came up with this amazing name, Dusty,'" she explained. "I was like, 'Dusty? That is not... my parents are going to think it's a piece of dust.'"

While Behati confessed she and her family - who are Namibian Afrikaners and speak English as a second language - weren't initially fond of the name, she has since grown to love it.

The model and Moves Like Jagger hitmaker, 40, are good friends with the comedienne, and last week sold their Beverly Hills home to the star for a staggering $45 million (£35.5 million).