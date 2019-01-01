Will Smith humbled by Aladdin's box office success

Will Smith is "humbled and honoured" after his latest film Aladdin soared to the top of the North American box office over the Memorial Day weekend.

The live-action remake of Disney's famous 1992 animated classic took in $112.7 million (£88.6 million) over the four-day weekend in the U.S., making it the fifth best Memorial Day weekend debut, ahead of 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, which hauled in $110.5 million (£87 million).

Only Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End made more for the studio over the same occasion.

The film, which globally made $207.1 (£163.4 million) on its opening weekend, is also director Guy Ritchie's best opening and Will's second best behind Suicide Squad.

"Thank You to Everybody who came out this weekend. #Aladdin. We LOVE this Movie! We are humbled & honoured that you are feeling the same," Will, who stars as Genie, posted to his 32 million Instagram followers, next to a snap of him and Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin.

Mena posted his own message, revealing his joy at working with Will and Guy.

Next to a black and white image of him grinning with the Hollywood pair, he wrote: "Grew up watching @willsmith. The boys & I would get together on holidays & put on a classic Smith flick - he always brought so much passion to whatever he did.

"And when I grew up, @guyritchie films became staples. The style, the colour, the innovation, the performances he brought to his projects were just so unique. It's been an absolute dream working with these two gentlemen. As a young man in the industry, I couldn't have asked for better mentors, inspirations & collaborators. Their talents are unparalleled & their hearts are made of gold. To Will & Guy: thank you for being diamonds in the rough."