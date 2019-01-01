David Harbour on Hellboy's problems

David Harbour is proud of his work on the widely-panned Hellboy, but concedes the feature had its fair share of problems.

The comic book anti-hero was first played by Ron Perlman back in 2004, and he returned for sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, in 2008.

More than 10 years later, Hellboy returned to the big screen in a reboot released in April, with Stranger Things star Harbour as the titular character, and Neil Marshall taking over from Guillermo del Toro on directing duties.

However, the movie was derided by critics, and ended up being a box office bomb, making only $40 million (£31.6) worldwide on a $50 million (£39.5 million) budget.

Now, Harbour has confirmed that the reboot was hit by behind-the-scenes drama during the production, and the movie had "too many cooks in the kitchen".

"We did our best, but there's so many voices that go into these things and they're not always going to work out. I did what I could do and I feel proud of what I did, but ultimately I'm not in control of a lot of those things," the 44-year-old told Cinema Blend.

The movie was reportedly hit with multiple script re-writes, alleged clashes between director Marshall and producers Lawrence Gordon and Lloyd Levin, and even leading man Harbour walking off set numerous times.

The actor also blamed critics having "unfair expectations" of Hellboy by comparing it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

"So everybody goes chocolate is delicious and these guys make the best chocolate. So as you judge the movies, it's like, 'Well it's not as chocolatey as this, this does not taste like chocolate at all'. And I sort of want a world where there's more flavours than just comparisons to chocolate," Harbour explained.

"So in that way when Hellboy is viewed on the chocolate spectrum, it does very poorly. That being said, it also has major problems."