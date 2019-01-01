Chris Hemsworth almost quit Ghostbusters on eve of shoot

Chris Hemsworth nearly dropped out of director Paul Feig's female-led Ghostbusters reboot at the last minute over script concerns.

The Thor star showed off his comedy skills as a clueless receptionist in the 2016 movie, which was fronted by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, but Hemsworth reveals he almost quit the project because he wasn't entirely happy with the quality of his lines as a supporting character.

"The night before I was shooting, I almost pulled out," he tells Variety. "Three or four weeks prior, Paul said to me, 'I'm going to write up the character. Don't worry.' And then I got the script and nothing had changed."

It was only after Hemsworth met up with Feig that he learned the majority of his work onscreen would come from improvisation - and that didn't really comfort the Australian actor either.

"I was really scared walking onto that set," he recalls. "I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them (co-stars), and I just felt ridiculous. So I used that."

Hemsworth ended up having a blast onset, and he was saddened online trolls killed any plans for a potential sequel after viciously panning the project, which gave the classic Bill Murray franchise of the 1980s a gender-bending twist.

"That whole period (after the film's release) I was like, 'What ownership do you guys have over those characters?'" he asks. "'Oh, you watched the film, therefore you should have a say over where it goes?' I thought it was very unfortunate and kind of disappointing."

His comments emerge months after Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters' original director Ivan Reitman, revealed he was taking charge of a new spooky installment, set for release next summer (20).

The new movie will follow on from the 1980s films, and will not be connected in any way to Feig's revamp.