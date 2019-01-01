Roman Polanski’s wife slams Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Roman Polanski's actress wife has lashed out at Quentin Tarantino for including the filmmaker in his new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film features Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant with Polanski’s child when she was brutally murdered by members of the Manson Family cult in 1969. Polish actor Rafal Zawierucha portrays the Rosemary's Baby filmmaker in movie, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews.

But not everyone is thrilled about the project, and Emmanuelle Seigner has taken to Facebook to accuse Tarantino of exploiting her husband and "using the tragic life of someone and then walking all over them".

She also noted it was unfair for her husband to be featured in the movie, while U.S. authorities demand his return to face justice for raping a 13-year-old girl at a Hollywood party in the late 1970s. Polanski has been in exile ever since.

"I am just saying that it doesn’t bother them (in Hollywood) to make a film which takes Roman and his tragic story… while at the same time they have made him a pariah," his wife rages. "And all without consulting him of course."

While promoting the film at Cannes Tarantino revealed he didn’t consult with Polanski when it came to scenes involving him or Tate but shared his admiration for the director's work.

"I’m a fan of Roman Polanski’s work, but particularly Rosemary’s Baby. I like it a lot," he said during a press conference.