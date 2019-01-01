Emilia Clarke almost appeared in Iron Man 3

Emilia Clarke was set to star in Iron Man 3 before her role was cut in the final script changes.

Co-screenwriter Drew Pearce offered up the big reveal via Instagram over the weekend as he shared an image from the first table read of the second Iron Man sequel back in 2012.

'My finest hour: at an early Iron Man Three table read," Pearce captioned a shot of his name tag, noting Robert Downey Jr., who played the titular character, Don Cheadle, who portrayed James Rhodes / War Machine, and Clarke were all present during the meeting. "Downey, Cheadle, Emilia Clarke (long story, the script changed) ... all vaguely terrifying."

Pearce did not expand on what role Game of Thrones star Clarke had signed on to play or how the script had been changed.

Fellow screenwriter Shane Black also revealed he read the role of Jarvis during the pre-production gathering - a character ultimately played by Paul Bettany.

And previously, Black divulged that Rebecca Hall's character Maya Hansen actually had a bigger part to play in the narrative at one point, but the writers made the decision to reduce it because Marvel executives didn't think a female toy would sell.

"There was an early draft of Iron Man 3 where we had an inkling of a problem. Which is that we had a female character who was the villain in the draft. We had finished the script and we were given a no-holds-barred memo saying that cannot stand and we've changed our minds because, after consulting, we've decided that toy won't sell as well if it's a female," he shared in an interview with Uproxx in 2016. "So, we had to change the entire script because of toy making. Now, that's not (Marvel producer Kevin) Feige. That's Marvel corporate, but now you don't have that problem anymore."

Feige is now the president of Marvel Studios.

Meanwhile, Clarke also recently shared that she rejected a role in 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey because she had concerns over being "pigeonholed" as someone who is willing to appear nude onscreen after disrobing for her hit TV series Game of Thrones, in which she played Daenerys Targaryen.