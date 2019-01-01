Aladdin's Marwan Kenzari joins Charlize Theron in The Old Guard

Aladdin actor Marwan Kenzari is to star opposite Charlize Theron in action flick The Old Guard.

The Dutch star has been a regular on the big and small screen in his native Netherlands for the past 11 years, but his casting as Jafar in Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin remake has introduced Marwan to a global audience.

Now, according to editors at Variety, the 36-year-old has been hired to star alongside Charlize in her latest project, a film based on the comic by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez, about old soldiers who never die, finding themselves trapped in immortality without explanation.

The Secret Life of Bees director Gina Prince-Bythewood is helming the movie, for Skydance and Netflix, while Charlize and her partners at her Denver and Delilah production company, Beth Kono and AJ Dix, are co-producing with Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

If Beale Street Could Talk actress KiKi Layne is starring too.

As well as filming The Old Guard, Marwan is busy with Dutch dramas De Oost and Instinct.

Meanwhile, Charlize has lent her voice to the new The Addams Family animated flick, where she plays Morticia Addams, a part made famous by Anjelica Huston in the 1991 film. Chloe Grace Moretz, Oscar Isaac, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Finn Wolfhard make up the all-star voice cast, with the movie coming out in October.

The South African actress is also appearing in the Untitled Roger Ailes Project, while a follow-up to 2017's Atomic Blonde is now in the works.