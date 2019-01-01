Jon Hamm on Top Gun sequel: 'It's mind-blowing'

Jon Hamm is excited for fans to see the "out of this world" Top Gun sequel.

The Mad Men actor has been cast alongside original stars Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in the highly-anticipated movie, Top Gun: Maverick, set to be released next year.

Hamm refused to reveal any details about his character but did open up about the "never-before-seen" technology used by director Joseph Kosinski for the sequel to the 1986 cinema classic.

“I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world," he told Collider. "They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen. We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def.

"The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

The 48-year-old, who joins fellow Top Gun newbies Miles Teller, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman for the follow-up film, also shared how he felt walking on to set, which was practically identical to the one used in the original film.

“It’s a very strange experience but it’s been a wonderful experience as well. It’s basically getting the whole team back together," he explained, before revealing the cast and crew's sadness at the death of the movie's original director Tony Scott back in 2012.

"They’ve achieved a very similar vibe to the first one. I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie I think it’s gonna be very interesting to watch. It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too," Hamm added.