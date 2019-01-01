NEWS Julianne Moore: 'Tackling gender parity in Hollywood is challenging' Newsdesk Share with :







Julianne Moore has called for actors in the movie industry to be paid in accordance with the size of their roles.



The Boogie Nights star reflected on parity within the film industry during an interview for Britain's The Telegraph newspaper, and insisted actors with equally-sized roles should be paid accordingly, regardless of their gender.



"Obviously it's hierarchical - so if there are people who have bigger parts and are bigger stars they'll be paid more," she reflected. "But I think the question everyone is asking is, 'Well, even if it is hierarchical, and you have actors of equal stature and equal parts, then they should be paid the same.' But obviously it's very challenging."



The 58-year-old also discussed the issue when she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, and called for quotas to be put in place to help "restore the balance" between men and women in Hollywood.



"In order to restore the balance, I do think that there will be, that we will need some measures to change our culture," the Still Alice actress reflected. "We will have to make major changes to reach parity. That’s just a fact. So, I do believe in quotas. I believe in trying to level the playing field for everybody regardless of their gender or their culture or ethnicity. You have to open doors.



"We will not have gender parity unless everybody is cooperating."