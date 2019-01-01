NEWS Lamar Odom: 'Tristan Thompson acted as stupid as I did' Newsdesk Share with :







Lamar Odom has spoken out about ex-wife Khloe Kardashian's doomed relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.



Back in February, it was revealed the 28-year-old sportsman had cheated on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with 21-year-old social media influencer Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with her half-sister Kylie Jenner. He and Khloe, 34, share 13-month-old daughter, True.



Reflecting on the scandal during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lamar offered his support for the reality star.



"It's a bad situation," he said. "She doesn't deserve that. She's a beautiful person from the inside out. You know, (it's) just a man being as stupid as I was. Just a bad decision."



The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 39, made the comments during a promotional tour in support of his new book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, which also covers his almost-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel, where he was found unresponsive after four days of partying in October 2015.



Following the incident, the star was rushed to the hospital, where he suffered 12 seizures, six strokes and his heart stopped beating twice. Despite having split at the time, Khloe rekindled her relationship with the retired sportsman to help with his recovery.



While Lamar confessed the pair "haven't made amends," he admitted he still has deep feelings for his ex-wife.



"I love you and thank you for being there for me when I couldn't walk or talk," he said, when asked what he would say to Khloe today. "You know, when you marry someone after knowing them 30 days, I don't think that love will go away. You know what I'm saying? A piece of paper that says we're not together no more, that love will never go away."



Darkness to Light: A Memoir by Lamar Odom was released on Tuesday.