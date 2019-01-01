NEWS The Chi actress almost quit show over Jason Mitchell's alleged misconduct Newsdesk Share with :







The Chi actress Tiffany Boone was reportedly considering quitting the hit TV drama after season one because she was sick of co-star Jason Mitchell's allegedly inappropriate behaviour.



Mitchell was dropped from the cast of writer/actress Lena Waithe's series last week (ends24May19) amid misconduct claims, just weeks after The Chi was renewed for a third season by network bosses at Showtime.



Specific details about what led to the Straight Outta Compton star's firing were not revealed at the time, but reports have since suggested some of the offset incidents involved Boone, who played his onscreen girlfriend.



Now, season two's showrunner, Ayanna Floyd, has claimed Boone felt so uncomfortable in Mitchell's presence, she voiced plans to leave the show last year (18), before production began on the second run of episodes.



She goes on to allege it was actually The Chi creator Lena Waithe who brought the issues to her attention, but it was up to Floyd to ensure studio bosses at Fox 21 properly dealt with the situation.



"When I took the helm in Season 2, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from Season 1, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it," Floyd stated to TheWrap.



"As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany's claims with the studio's HR (Human Resources) department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason's behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level."



She added, "As Showrunner, I did everything I could to deal with his behavior, by speaking with the Studio's HR department multiple times and instructing one actress to call HR herself, before I became a target of his rage and inappropriateness, and had to report him to HR, as well."



Writer/actress Waithe has yet to respond to Floyd's claims, but in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter about Boone, she said, "I think Tiffany is a wonderful actress and an extremely brave woman. I wish her nothing but success in the future. I look forward to getting back to work on season three."



Mitchell was only let go from The Chi after losing his role in upcoming Netflix movie Desperados, after producers launched an investigation into an offset incident of bad behaviour, according to Deadline.



The drama has also cost Mitchell representation with his agents at UTA and managers at Authentic.