NEWS Lamar Odom felt like he 'made it' during Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt double date







Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom once enjoyed a double date with Taraji P. Henson, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.



In his new memoir Darkness to Light, the basketball star claims he and the Empire actress, who he was dating at the time, joined Brangelina for a night out after the Golden Globes.



"Taraji and I went to a restaurant and had dinner with her Benjamin Button co-star Brad Pitt and his wife, Angelina Jolie," Odom writes in the book, admitting he thought he had "made it" as he sat there chatting to the movie superstars.



Odom also shares details about his relationship with Henson in the book, revealing he had an "authentic connection" with the actress.



"I think just to get that love from a black woman, and their perspective of life from her point of view, was important for me at that point in time," he reveals. "Yeah, it was authentic, me and Taraji's connection. It was authentic. There was no bulls**t about it."



He's also candid when it comes to details about his sex life, drug battles and rocky marriage to Kardashian, admitting he threatened to kill her during a drug-fuelled rage, while he was high on cocaine and ecstasy.



"At that point, I couldn't tell reality from fantasy. I was on ecstasy and coke," he writes. "I was sure that people were coming for me. They wanted to get me."



When Kardashian knocked on the door to check on him, he attacked her: "I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her," he explains.