George and Amal Clooney offer up double date for charity

George Clooney and his wife Amal are offering two lucky fans the chance to join them on a double date for a good cause.

The couple announced the exciting offer on Wednesday (29May19) via fundraising site Omaze, revealing the contest will benefit The Clooney Foundation for Justice, which aims to hold those behind human rights abuses around the world accountable.

The lucky winner will be flown to the couple's Lake Como home in Italy for a day with the Clooneys.

"Hi, I'm George Clooney and I'm here to invite you to come to Italy with my wife and me," the movie star says in a video promoting the offer, before he is urged by someone off-camera to keep to the script.

"Hi, I'm Amal Clooney's husband, George, and we'd like to invite you to come with us to Lake Como," George then adds. "That's right! To benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice, we're inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal - a world renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor, and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world - and me, an actor.

"Just picture it, you and Amal, wine in your hand, discussing current affairs while her husband quietly serves lunch."

The star then cheekily includes some of his own achievements, including a reference to his Sexiest Man Alive status and his friendship with Brad Pitt.

"Amal is one of the most intelligent, compassionate, and impressive people you'll ever meet, and I am the two-time Sexiest Man Alive," he deadpans. "I played Danny Ocean in the Ocean's movies. I was in a little show called ER in the '90s. Oh, and you guys like superhero movies? Well, I was Batman. I was the only Batman with nipples. Did a little show called Baby Talk. People say it's the quintessential show about a talking baby. And that's just the tip of the iceberg... I also have Brad Pitt's home phone number, which... I could give you."

Winners will be chosen randomly from those who donate to the pair's foundation via the Omaze initiative.