Jason Mitchell loses MTV Movie & TV Awards nomination

Allegations of misconduct have cost actor Jason Mitchell his nomination for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Straight Outta Compton star hit headlines last week (ends24May19) after he was dropped from the cast of Netflix movie Desperados and lost his lead role in season three of TV drama The Chi amid reports of inappropriate behaviour.

Specific details about the accusations have not been released, but the controversy led to Mitchell also losing his representatives at UTA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and now MTV bosses have decided to rescind his nod for the Best Performance in a Show prize for The Chi.

An MTV representative tells Variety, "In light of recent developments, we have removed Jason Mitchell as a nominee."

He had been due to go up against Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, and Kiernan Shipka for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - with Mitchell serving as the only male in the category.

He will not be replaced, leaving the four ladies to face off for the prize when the MTV Movie & TV Awards take place on 17 June (19).

The news emerges a day after The Chi's season two showrunner, Ayanna Floyd, claimed Mitchell's co-star Tiffany Boone had been considering quitting the show after season one as a result of the actor's alleged misconduct, which series creator Lena Waithe and studio officials at Fox 21 were reportedly aware of.