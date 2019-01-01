Dexter Fletcher keen to tackle Madonna biopic

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher has Madonna's life story in his sights as his next big music biopic.

The actor-turned-filmmaker is currently riding high on the success of the Elton John picture, which stars Taron Egerton as the Tiny Dancer hitmaker. He also stepped in to complete filming on last year's box office smash Bohemian Rhapsody, which won four Oscars, after Bryan Singer was fired mid-way through the filming of the Queen movie.

And now Dexter believes he's found the perfect musical muse for his next flick.

"I'd do Madonna! That sounds like a real rollercoaster ride! It would be extraordinary," he exclaimed to Gay Star News. "I don't know how happy she'd be about that... but what an extraordinary life that would be. If I was to tackle any other icon like that, it would be her. She's extraordinary."

But the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor may have a hard time winning the iconic pop star's approval; in 2017 she attacked screenwriter Elyse Hollander's plans for a Universal project, to be titled Blond Ambition, and appeared to denounce the film on Instagram.

"Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen," she stated. "Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society."

Blond Ambition remains one of the top scripts in Hollywood without a producer.

However, both Rocketman, which is currently winning rave reviews from critics and cinemagoers alike, and Bohemian Rhapsody, were made in collaboration with the artists themselves.