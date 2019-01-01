Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers touching eulogy at Niki Lauda's funeral

Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered a touching eulogy at the funeral of Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda on Wednesday, praising the late racing driver's "courage and strength".

The Austrian racing star, born Andreas Nikolaus Lauda, "passed away peacefully" on 20 May, according to a statement released by his family. His death came just eight months after he underwent a lung transplant.

Family and friends gathered to bid a final farewell to the three-time world champion at St. Stephen's Cathedral in his home city of Vienna on Wednesday, with The Terminator star among the famous faces there.

Delivering a speech to the crowds of mourners at the cathedral, Schwarzenegger said: "We all loved and admired Niki. We admired his courage, his will, his strength, his love."

Other celebrities to attend the emotional service included Daniel Bruhl, who played Lauda in 2013 movie Rush, and British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, who dedicated his win at the Monaco Grand Prix at the weekend to his close friend.

"That was for you, Niki," he wrote alongside a picture of himself posing victoriously on his Instagram page. "Your fighting spirit was right there with me every step of the way. I know you are looking down and taking your hat off to us. I miss you, we truly miss you and I hope we did you proud today, legend."

Lauda took home the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship title in 1975 and 1977 for Ferrari and in 1984 for McLaren. However, arguably the most famous point of his career saw him make his racing comeback after being badly burned during a crash in the 1976 German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring circuit. Lauda's car burst into flames, and left the sportsman with third-degree burns to his head and face. He also inhaled toxic gases which damaged his lungs, but returned to the racing track, still bandaged, just 40 days later to take on British rival James Hunt.