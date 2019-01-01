Vanessa Hudgens keen to play Catwoman in new The Batman movie

Vanessa Hudgens is open to the idea of playing Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman movie.

Rumours have been rife about the cast of the Matt Reeves-directed film for the past few weeks, with Robert Pattinson among those linked to the role of the Caped Crusader.

Speculation about who will take on the part of Batman's adversary/love interest Catwoman has also reached a fever pitch among fans, with many taking to social media to insist High School Musical star Hudgens would be perfect.

On Wednesday night, Hudgens used her Instagram Stories to respond to the fan art and memes created to pitch her as the new Catwoman, writing: "Okay. Who do I need to talk to make this happen lol #dreamrole."

Alongside another fan art piece, which showed her mocked up as Catwoman, the 30-year-old wrote: "@dccomics JUST THROWING IT OUT THERE. Dream role lol (laugh out loud)."

As well as praising her devoted fans for creating the pieces, Hudgens concluded her Instagram Stories by sharing a throwback picture of herself as a toddler, dressed up as Catwoman.

"And just to prove how obsessed I've always been with Catwoman. Here's the cherry on top," she captioned the adorable snap.

Ben Affleck was originally lined up to reprise his role as Batman in the movie, and was also slated to direct the flick, but he stepped down from the gig in January after deciding he "couldn't crack it".

Reeves then stepped up to the helm, with industry insiders telling Variety recently that Twilight heartthrob Pattinson was the top choice for the superhero role and was expected to close the deal "shortly".