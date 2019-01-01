James McAvoy confirms X-Men: Dark Phoenix ending was entirely reshot

James McAvoy has confirmed the ending of X-Men: Dark Phoenix was reshot due to "parallels" with another superhero film.

The Scottish actor reprises his role as Charles Xavier / Professor X in the latest instalment of the Marvel Comics franchise, with the new movie focusing on how Jean Grey, as played by Sophie Turner, loses control of her telepathic and telekinetic powers and becomes the Phoenix.

However, McAvoy has now shared in an interview with Yahoo Movies UK that the third act of the feature was totally re-written as it bore a resemblance to another movie in production at the time.

"The end (of Dark Phoenix) changed a hell of a lot. The finale had to change. For the better. There was a lot of overlap and parallels with another superhero movie that came out... a while ago. And we had no idea that we were," he stated, while his co-star Michael Fassbender, who plays Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto, interjected: "They had spies on set and (they) basically stole our ideas. Infiltrated."

"We were basically trawling through the source material, it seems,” McAvoy added.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix began filming in June 2017, though director Simon Kinberg spent over a year in the post-production phase, with studio executives forced to delay the film's release twice.

While McAvoy refused to comment on which other film he was referring to, there have been numerous Marvel and DC superhero movies made within the same period, including Thor: Ragnarok, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, Aquaman and Avengers: Endgame.

Elsewhere, Turner spoke about the changes to the ending of the flick, and added: "I think it's so much better for the reshoots. It was just one of those things... you watched the first two acts and the third act just didn't feel cohesive. We went back and we redid all of the third act pretty much and it was such a good decision. I mean, the third act is the best part of the movie, for me."

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, also featuring Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult, hits cinemas from 5 June.