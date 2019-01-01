NEWS John Cleese: 'It's legitimate to prefer one culture to another' Newsdesk Share with :







John Cleese has hit back after he was accused of racism, defending his comments in which he criticised London for not being an "English city any more".



The Monty Python star posted a string of tweets to his 5.6 million followers on Tuesday in which he complained: "Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more," he tweeted. "Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation. So there must be some truth in it..."



Following a wave of criticism from fans online, he returned to the platform to clarify his remarks, comparing the English capital to his new home on the Caribbean island of Nevis.



"It might interest those people who seem to think my remarks about London are racist as opposed to culturalist, to consider that what I like about spending time in Nevis," the 79-year-old posted. "Nevis has excellent race relations, a very well-educated population, no sign of political correctness......



He continued: "......no sign of Rupert Murdoch, conscientious lawyers, a relaxed and humorous life style, a deep love of cricket, and a complete lack of knife crime And, of course, wonderful weather (sic)."



The Life of Brian star was not done there and, in another dig at the U.K. city, he added: "And the icing on the cake is that Nevis is not the world centre for Russian dirty money laundering."



Cleese, who last year revealed his plan to move to Nevis because he was "so disappointed" with Britain, was also a vocal supporter the U.K.'s plan to exit the European Union (Brexit), and has spoken out against immigration in the past.



However, as fans continued to slam the star's remarks as "bigoted" and "damaging", the actor stood by his viewpoint, concluding: "I think it's legitimate to prefer one culture to another."