Joe Dempsie expected fan backlash over Game of Thrones ending

Actor Joe Dempsie has admitted he was unsure about how fans would react to Game of Thrones' controversial ending.

The show's shock ending which saw Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, being murdered by her lover Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington - before she could ascend to the Iron Throne - divided fans and critics alike, who criticised the show on social media.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake on Wednesday, the 31-year-old, who played Gendry Baratheon in the hit series, confessed he knew the final season was never going to please everyone.

“Personally, when I read the finale, I remember saying at the time, I don’t know how well this is going to go down at the time," he shared.

Dempsie conceded that, with "a show as popular as Game of Thrones", which has been hugely popular with fans who have enjoyed analysing it and forming their own theories, "there was no way it was going to please everyone."

"It might be the kind of ending that might need to percolate and maybe with the passing of time, people might appreciate over time," he mused.

The Skins actor also touched on the huge pressures of fame that affected the show's leading stars, as it was revealed earlier this week that Harington had checked himself into a wellness retreat to work through a number of "personal issues".

Multiple sources told Page Six the show’s ending has "really hit (Harington) hard", and he is seeking treatment at a luxury Connecticut retreat.

“One of the things that struck me when I returned in season seven, was how life had profoundly changed for quite a few people in that cast, in terms of fame and recognition," Dempsie shared. “And it made me really thankful that I wasn’t one of the core group of actors, that really has to carry the weight of this show on their shoulders and whose faces sell it, because it is a hell of a lot of pressure."