Charlize Theron calls for greater support for female actors

Charlize Theron is keen for women in Hollywood to get more support.

The Long Shot star made the comments during an interview for the July issue of Marie Claire Australia, and confessed the cut-throat nature of the film industry knocked her self-confidence.

"I was always a person who would go into an audition after audition and lay myself on broken glass and not get the part," she shared. "I feel like when you work with people who believe in you... If you have that kind of faith in me, I will do anything for you.

"It's super emotional because I don't think a lot of women get an opportunity like that.”

Charlize went on to share a personal experience from when she first auditioned for her role as Aileen Wuornos in 2003's Monster.

Despite having already starred in a number of hit films - including The Devil's Advocate, The Astronaut's Wife and Sweet November - the star was plagued by past rejection, and confessed it was the film's director, Patty Jenkins, who ultimately convinced her to take on the celebrated role.

"I didn't think I could do it at first. Then this woman is sitting in front of me, and she's like, 'You have to, you're the only person who can,’" the 43-year-old recalled. "I never had somebody believe in me like that before."

Following her performance in the flick, Charlize was presented with numerous accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Actress, Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Lead Actress.