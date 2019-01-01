Zachary Quinto wanted to offer encouragement with public sobriety note

Zachary Quinto wanted to document his sobriety milestone on social media to offer encouragement to others facing similar personal struggles.

The Star Trek actor surprised some fans last week (24May19) by announcing he was three years sober in a candid post on Instagram.

Prior to the online reveal, Quinto hadn't addressed his battle with addiction and journey to sobriety in the press, although he had touched on his alcohol and marijuana dependency early on in his career during a talk at the Rubin Museum of Art in New York in March, when he took part in a discussion, titled The Power of Addiction.

Now Quinto has opened up about his motivation to share his story with fans, insisting it was as much for his own ego as it was to help any followers who may be considering embarking on a sober lifestyle.

"I was really proud of that (sobriety) accomplishment for myself and to share my experience and to encourage other people who are interested in that journey for themselves (is) something that I have a real privilege to be able to do," he told U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I felt like it was a moment where I wanted to take that opportunity and just acknowledge that my experience of life is entirely different now than it was three years ago, and I couldn't be more grateful and happier for that. Huge gratitude."

In his original Instagram post, Quinto admitted he was "very far from perfect - but perfectly flawed", and explained he was "working every day to honor and realize my full potential".