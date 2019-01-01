Emilia Clarke thanks 'hero' fans for Game of Thrones goodbye gift

Emilia Clarke has thanked Game of Thrones fans for helping to raise $44,000 (£35,000) for her charity SameYou.

The actress set up the organisation to help support those recovering from brain injuries and strokes after suffering two life-threatening aneurysms, and when Elle Ellaria urged fellow fans to stop complaining about the end of Game of Thrones and do something more positive via a Reddit post, devotees agreed it was time to give.

In just a few days, donations topped $44,000 and Emilia is thrilled.

Posting a video thanking her fans for their support on Reddit, the actress says, "So I think I'm pretty late to the game on this, but Elle Ellaria and your Reddit page, you guys! You're raising money for SameYou! I can't believe (it)... I'm so incredibly moved and blown away and grateful, and thank you! It's extraordinary what you guys have done, I'm genuinely completely lost for words.

"Someone told me about this and then I saw it and was just... it's mind blowing. Thank you so much. You are recovery champions. You guys are literally helping me, and in doing that you are... helping us change the world. Change the world of recovery, change the world of brain injury."

The British star added the caption: 'I couldn't think of a more beautiful way to wave goodbye to the mother of dragons (her Game of Thrones character) than with this step towards making brain injury sufferers feel less alone. YOU ARE MY HEROS (sic). I am the one who should be bending the knee to you."

Clarke opened up about her health scare in March (19), revealing she suffered her first aneurysm after a work out in 2011. She experienced a second in 2013.