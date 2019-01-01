Disney boss threatens to pull Marvel films from Georgia

Disney chairman Bob Iger has threatened to stop making blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame in the state of Georgia due to new anti-abortion laws.

Some of Disney's biggest hits, including Black Panther and the most recent movie in the Avengers franchise, were filmed in Georgia's capital Atlanta, but the city's status as a Hollywood hub is now under threat after lawmakers passed a "heartbeat" bill banning abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

In an interview with Reuters, Iger said that the law, which will come into effect next year, could force his company's star-studded productions out of the state.

"I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now, we are watching it very carefully," he said, adding that if the law comes into effect he doesn't "see how it's practical for us to continue to shoot there."

Iger joins several Hollywood figures considering a boycott of Georgia, with Kristen Wiig having already pulled production of her new comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar from the state. Ozark star Jason Bateman has also said he will no longer work in the state due to the law, despite his hit Netflix series being filmed there. Bosses at the streaming service have backed the star, and claimed they are "reconsidering" filming future productions in Georgia and promising to help the legal fight against the law.

A host of stars, including Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Christina Applegate, Laverne Cox, and Alec Baldwin recently wrote to Georgia's governor Brian Kemp, who signed the bill into law, pledging they would "do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women".