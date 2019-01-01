NEWS Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson splash out on bondage bench for love nest Newsdesk Share with :







Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have spiced up their new love nest by purchasing a bondage bench.



The couple were pictured giggling as they carried the $385 (£305) Master Series Faux Leather Sex Bench into their Hollywood home, which they are believed to have recently moved in to together. The box didn't leave much to the imagination, featuring pictures of couples in various kinky positions, as well as taglines such as "Ergonomically designed for deeper penetration!" and "Punish and restrain as you see fit…"



The official description for the bench reads: "This heavy duty sex bench boasts sturdy steel construction with comfortable faux leather pads for the torso, legs, arms and head, allowing willing partners to play for hours... For a customised experience, experiment with the 10 adjustable nylon straps, featuring convenient quick-release buckles, to create varying levels of restraint, alter the height of the leg and arm pads, or choose to remove the head support."

The pair seemed highly amused by their purchase as they toted it into the house, with Ashley's baseball cap failing to conceal her giggles.



The pictures emerged after bisexual Cara opened up about her sex life during a chat on RuPaul’s What’s The Tee? podcast, admitting she's more dominant with women than men in the bedroom.



"That whole courting process of power is very interesting. And it’s a difference with men and women," she mused. "I’m always very submissive with men. Always. But with women, I’m the opposite. So it’s weird. I’m very good at giving love and not at receiving it. I’m the same in bed. I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure and love and things like that, so I love to give. I can allow pleasure but it’s hard to find that person..."



Cara and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley, who met on the set of the film Her Smell, first sparked romance rumours last August, when they left Kylie Jenner's birthday party together, and fuelled speculation when they were photographed kissing at an airport in London a few days later.