Emma Thompson was blown away by Mindy Kaling's Late Night script

Emma Thompson was in awe of Mindy Kaling's sharp wit after reading the Late Night script.

In the upcoming film, the British actress plays a legendary talk show host, who hires her first female writer, played by Kaling, in a bid to save her long-running series.

The Office actress wrote the screenplay with Thompson in mind for the lead character, and although the 60-year-old was flattered, she was a little hesitant to agree to the film straight away because she wasn't sure what to expect.

"I'd never met her (Kaling) before, but I admired her from afar, and then she met with me, we had a drink together, and she said, 'I've written something for you.' I was very surprised - you're always surprised when young people find you relevant - and I said, 'How lovely!' But I didn't know what to expect," she said during an appearance on U.S breakfast show Today. "You never know, because sometimes when people have an idea about you or they project something onto you, it's often not quite right.

"She wrote one of the best scripts I'd read in years and it was such fun to make... Mindy, I think, is absolutely remarkable."

Thompson also dabbled in writing, penning the scripts for her films Nanny McPhee, Bridget Jones's Baby and Sense and Sensibility, the last of which bagged her an Oscar.

Late Night, directed by Nisha Ganatra, also stars Hugh Dancy, John Lithgow, Reid Scott, and Amy Ryan.

It hits cinemas from 7 June.