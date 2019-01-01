Sophie Turner pledges not to work in U.S. states that ban abortion

Sophie Turner has signed a letter declaring she won't work in any U.S. state that supports anti-abortion laws.

The actress has joined a long line of stars who have stated they will no longer work in states such as Georgia, which passed anti-abortion legislation which has been dubbed the "heartbeat bill", due to abortion being banned if there is a detection of a foetal heartbeat.

During a chat with Sky News alongside Jessica Chastain to promote their new movie X Men: Dark Phoenix, the Game of Thrones star confirmed she won't work in states where women's rights are being rewritten.

"I have yet to tell my agents I signed (the letter)," she confessed. "They're going to be like, 'What? You can't work in these states?' Yeah I can't work in these states."

When the 23-year-old was awkwardly questioned about filming Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland, where there have long been similar anti-abortion laws in place, she conceded: "There was a lot of work of Game of Thrones there. So luckily we're moving on."

Jessica added that as well as signing the letter, she plans to go one step further.

"I'm not going to work in any state that denies rights for women, for the LGBTQ community, for anyone," she insisted. "I'm not going to work in a state that discriminates."

The abortion bill has prompted a wave of action in Hollywood.

In May, 50 actors - including Uzo Aduba, Amy Schumer, Christina Applegate, Alec Baldwin, and Laverne Cox - publicly declared they won't work in states that have passed the legislation.

In addition, actress Kristen Wiig has decided against filming her new comedy in Georgia, which has been a favourite location for various TV and film projects for years due to tax incentives. Jason Bateman and directors J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele have also pledged to take their entertainment business out of the state to oppose the bill.